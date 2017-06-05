Convicted killer and suspect in a 80s...

Convicted killer and suspect in a 80s Vacaville cold case still appears in juvenile court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Markle was arrested in January at Kern Valley State Prison - where he was serving a term of 80 years to life - for the 2001 killing of Shirley Pratt in Butte County. Johnson, a student at Will C. Wood Middle School at the time, was last seen on the night of Nov. 25, 1982, attending a party just seven houses away from her Royal Oaks Drive home in Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC