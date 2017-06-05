Convicted killer and suspect in a 80s Vacaville cold case still appears in juvenile court
Markle was arrested in January at Kern Valley State Prison - where he was serving a term of 80 years to life - for the 2001 killing of Shirley Pratt in Butte County. Johnson, a student at Will C. Wood Middle School at the time, was last seen on the night of Nov. 25, 1982, attending a party just seven houses away from her Royal Oaks Drive home in Vacaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC