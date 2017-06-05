CHP officer tells of high-speed chase at Solano hearing
Zachary J. Turley had already lost his license and on the night of June 24, 2015, he decided he didn't want to lose his motorcycle, too, according to testimony Tuesday at Turley's probable cause hearing. That turned out to be a painful decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Tue
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC