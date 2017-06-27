Challenge to proposed McDonald's on Alamo Drive goes before Vacaville council
A resident's appeal of Planning Commission approval for a McDonald's along Alamo Drive goes before City Council members Tuesday with her argument that hundreds of police and other service calls at drive-thru, fast-food restaurants in Vacaville demonstrate the demand such sites place on public resources. Alice Minyen, in her appeal of the May 16 commission approval, also raises concerns about McDonald's paying for a parking study she said planning commissioners relied upon, increased traffic and other matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC