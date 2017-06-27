Challenge to proposed McDonald's on Alamo Drive goes before Vacaville council

A resident's appeal of Planning Commission approval for a McDonald's along Alamo Drive goes before City Council members Tuesday with her argument that hundreds of police and other service calls at drive-thru, fast-food restaurants in Vacaville demonstrate the demand such sites place on public resources. Alice Minyen, in her appeal of the May 16 commission approval, also raises concerns about McDonald's paying for a parking study she said planning commissioners relied upon, increased traffic and other matters.

