Challenge to proposed McDonald's on A...

Challenge to proposed McDonald's on Alamo Drive goes before Vacaville council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A resident's appeal of Planning Commission approval for a McDonald's along Alamo Drive goes before City Council members Tuesday with her argument that hundreds of police and other service calls at drive-thru, fast-food restaurants in Vacaville demonstrate the demand such sites place on public resources. Alice Minyen, in her appeal of the May 16 commission approval, also raises concerns about McDonald's paying for a parking study she said planning commissioners relied upon, increased traffic and other matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16) Sun THEREALTRUTHTELLER 9
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,722 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC