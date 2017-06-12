Celebration of Life for former Vacavi...

Celebration of Life for former Vacaville mayor is Wednesday

A Celebration of Life for former Vacaville Mayor Steve Hardy is at 11:30 a.m. today at the Vacaville Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive. Hardy, who served as mayor from 2010 to 2014 and as a city councilman from 2002 to 2007, was 74 years old when he passed away May 14. Born in San Francisco, he served six years in the Navy from 1960 to 1966 as a radar operator on a destroyer.

