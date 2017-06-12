Capital improvements go before Vacaville planning commissioners
Capital improvements that include new carpets at City Hall, gender privacy improvements in bathrooms and dorms at Fire Station No. 71 on Orchard Avenue and rehabilitation of Buck and Butcher reservoirs are among projects that will go before city planning commissioners Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC