Calif. High School Students Win Fight to Pay Tribute to Black Lives Matter in Their Yearbook

Two high school students in Vacaville, Calif., along with some help from the American Civil Liberties Union, won their fight to include a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in their school's yearbook. Administrators at Buckingham Charter Magnet High School did not want to include the piece in the yearbook because they were worried about the way the topic divided the student body, but CBS San Francisco reports that the issue turned into a lesson on free speech for both students and administrators at the school.

