Antioch man held to answer for alleged Vacaville pimping incident
Vacaville police Detective Michael Miller testified at the preliminary hearing for Houston that cash Houston was counting in his car came from the proceeds of prostitution by a woman who had 37 prostitution ads on websites. Houston drove the woman to the Quality Inn where a guest had responded March 9 to her sex ad, according to testimony by law enforcement in the preliminary hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC