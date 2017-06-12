Antioch man held to answer for allege...

Antioch man held to answer for alleged Vacaville pimping incident

Vacaville police Detective Michael Miller testified at the preliminary hearing for Houston that cash Houston was counting in his car came from the proceeds of prostitution by a woman who had 37 prostitution ads on websites. Houston drove the woman to the Quality Inn where a guest had responded March 9 to her sex ad, according to testimony by law enforcement in the preliminary hearing.

