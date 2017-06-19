Activists target smaller cities to support Pride Month, broadcaster contends
Gay activists, who once avoided smaller cities because the communities are conservative, have targeted them because the residents are "terminally nice" and will go along with such measures as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, a broadcaster says. Bryan Fischer, host of the Focal Point on the American Family Radio Talk Network, said Monday that if you asked Vacaville residents if they would support homosexuality - with its risk of diseases including HIV - most would oppose it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC