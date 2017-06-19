Activists target smaller cities to support Pride Month, broadcaster contends

Gay activists, who once avoided smaller cities because the communities are conservative, have targeted them because the residents are "terminally nice" and will go along with such measures as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, a broadcaster says. Bryan Fischer, host of the Focal Point on the American Family Radio Talk Network, said Monday that if you asked Vacaville residents if they would support homosexuality - with its risk of diseases including HIV - most would oppose it.

