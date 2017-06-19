a Western Daysa coming to Pena Adobe Saturday

The Peña Adobe Historical Society will host “Western Day” at the Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located at 4966 Pena Adobe Road in Vacaville's rural southwest section just off of Interstate 80 to the left of the Lagoon Valley Park entrance. Come see the historic Peña Adobe, one of the oldest structures in Solano County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.