a Laugh Out Louda incontinence class begins June 20

One in three women over the age of 45 experiences involuntary loss of bladder control. If that describes you, join NorthBay Urologist Dr. Herkanwal Khaira and physical therapists Michelle Saldana and Lisa Heller and get news you can smile about during, “Laugh Out Loud,” a class on pelvic floor weakness, prolapse and urinary incontinence The class is offered from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at the Green Valley Administration Center, 4500 Business Center Drive in Fairfield; and Thursday, June 22, at the VacaValley Wellness Center, 1020 Nut Tree Road in Vacaville.

