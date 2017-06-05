a A little piece of mea left behind at Padan

The Reporter Padan Elementary second-grader Sam Chis, 8, points to his ceramic tile , denoted by his initials, S.C., one of nearly 90 that was part of a school-beautification project completed by the Padan School Road campus' second-graders and organized by teacher Tracy Moss, who retires Friday after a 30-year career as an educator in Vacaville Unified. A pending retirement from a long-held teaching job may prompt any educator to take stock of their life in the classroom and to leave something behind to kindle memories in themselves and others, students, teachers and parents.

