2 alarm fire damages Chelsea Way home
A late Tuesday morning two-alarm fire tore through the roof of a single-story house on the 400 block of Chelsea Way, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded at 11:04 a.m. to a blaze that had started in an exterior shed on the north side of the house and quickly spread into the attic.
