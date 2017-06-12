2 alarm fire damages Chelsea Way home

2 alarm fire damages Chelsea Way home

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A late Tuesday morning two-alarm fire tore through the roof of a single-story house on the 400 block of Chelsea Way, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded at 11:04 a.m. to a blaze that had started in an exterior shed on the north side of the house and quickly spread into the attic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Solano County was issued at June 13 at 12:06PM PDT

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC