Work on wells will continue in Vacaville
The city will continue work to comply with new state water quality standards after a judge's ruling that the state did not conduct an economic feasibility analysis of the drinking water standard as required by law, Vacaville's utilities director said. Royce Cunningham said Thursday that the Sacramento County Superior Court decision May 5 involved the judge telling state officials "they didn't do all their homework."
