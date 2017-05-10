Wood whodunit: Enter laughter
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Each spring, American high school theater departments' collective thoughts typically turn to either musicals or comedies. This year at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, enter laughter in the form of “The Bold, the Young and the Murdered,” directed by Jennifer Ray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|1 hr
|Anothervoice
|7
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Mad mother
|32
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 9
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC