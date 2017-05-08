Warbird Douglas C-47 to land at Nut T...

Warbird Douglas C-47 to land at Nut Tree Airport

The Douglas C-47/DC-3 is at Travis Air Force Base today for the Wings Over Solano Air Show, however, there is another opportunity to get an up-close look at the warbird. The Douglas C-47/DC-3 also will be visible from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Nut Tree Airport, 301 County Airport Road, Vacaville.

