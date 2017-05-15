Vacaville woman enters plea to 71 felony charges
A Vacaville woman accused of having hundreds of false documents, fraudulent checks and stolen mail pleaded not guilty Monday to 71 felony charges. Deborah A. Benegar, 39, whose bail is set at $75,000, was ordered to return to court Wednesday when her case will be assigned to a judge.
