Vacaville school district trustees OK $14M contract for new Wood High stadium

Vacaville Unified leaders unanimously approved a nearly $14 million contract for building the new Wood High athletics stadium, slight increases in school meals for the 2017-18 year, and other large Measure A-related contracts. As expected, the governing board, meeting Thursday in the Educational Services Center, OK'd the contract with Alten Construction, a Richmond-based firm, to build the long-awaited stadium.

