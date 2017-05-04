Vacaville school district trustees OK $14M contract for new Wood High stadium
Vacaville Unified leaders unanimously approved a nearly $14 million contract for building the new Wood High athletics stadium, slight increases in school meals for the 2017-18 year, and other large Measure A-related contracts. As expected, the governing board, meeting Thursday in the Educational Services Center, OK'd the contract with Alten Construction, a Richmond-based firm, to build the long-awaited stadium.
