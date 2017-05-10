Vacaville police serve warrant linked to robbery
A police special operations unit served a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Celestine Circle about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday - an undertaking that started six hours earlier and several miles away. Arrests have reportedly been made in connection with the case, according to a Facebook post on the department's site, but specific information was not provided.
