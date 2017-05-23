Vacaville OKs contract for City Coach evaluation
The Vacaville City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a $109,932 contract with LSC Transportation Consultants Inc. to evaluate the city's transit system. The service evaluation will be a “full system diagnostic top to bottom” of City Coach, according to public works superintendent Brian McLean.
