Vacaville names new assistant city manager
Busch brings more than 29 years of municipal government experience to the city, including more than six years at the city of Rancho Mirage, more than 11 years with the city of Roseville, more than eight years with Yuba City, and the last 2-plus years in Rancho Cordova as the director of Community Development. He is a graduate of Fresno State University with a B.A. in Geography with an emphasis in Urban Planning and a Minor in Public Administration.
