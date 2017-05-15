Vacaville mourns loss of former mayor Steve Hardy
Vacaville Mayor Steve Hardy delivers his remarks during ICON Aircraft's formal announcement in May 2014 to build a new state-of-the-art 140,000 square-foot facility adjacent to the Nut Tree Airport. Joel Rosenbaum - Reporter File Photo Steve Hardy, who served as mayor from 2010 to 2014 and as a city councilman from 2002 to 2007, was 74 years old.
