Vacaville man to register as sex offender after prison term
A 31-year-old veteran of the Air Force and Marine Corps who preyed on a 15-year-old Vacaville girl was sentenced Thursday to two years and eight months in prison. Michael S. Ramos, a 12-year veteran, met the girl in 2016 while trolling online seeking young girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|16 hr
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|Thu
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC