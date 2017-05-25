Vacaville man to register as sex offe...

Vacaville man to register as sex offender after prison term

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A 31-year-old veteran of the Air Force and Marine Corps who preyed on a 15-year-old Vacaville girl was sentenced Thursday to two years and eight months in prison. Michael S. Ramos, a 12-year veteran, met the girl in 2016 while trolling online seeking young girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity 16 hr Keep Tahoe Blue 2
News Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity Thu Buford 2
News Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber... Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
News Students monitor health of Solano waterways May 23 hockey stick 2
News Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11) May 20 Anonymous 53
News Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype May 19 Guest 1
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s May 17 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC