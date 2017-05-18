Vacaville man pleads not guilty to molesting family member
Jose Salinas-Martinez, 40, is charged with five counts in total of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a child under 10. There were four occasions allegedly, which occurred over several years. All of the alleged crimes took place at the Vacaville apartment the family shared, and at the victim's grandmother's home in Fairfield.
