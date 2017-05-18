Vacaville man pleads not guilty to mo...

Vacaville man pleads not guilty to molesting family member

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Jose Salinas-Martinez, 40, is charged with five counts in total of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a child under 10. There were four occasions allegedly, which occurred over several years. All of the alleged crimes took place at the Vacaville apartment the family shared, and at the victim's grandmother's home in Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype 6 min Guest 1
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... May 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) May 12 unoceeme 33
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC