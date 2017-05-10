Vacaville man forced to stand trial i...

Vacaville man forced to stand trial in sexual assault case

Read more: The Reporter

A Vacaville man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy inside a clothing store bathroom last year will be forced to stand trial in August. David A. Maggi, 31, faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, kidnapping with intent to commit rape and making criminal threats.

