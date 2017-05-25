Vacaville man convicted of molesting ...

Vacaville man convicted of molesting child

After the jury was initially unable to reach a unanimous verdict - still in disagreement over a pair of special allegations - Ramon M. Rubio, 54, was eventually found guilty of committing one felony count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Pertaining to the special allegation, the jury also ruled Rubio had substantial sexual conduct with a child under the age of 14. Rubio, whose in-court Spanish translator relayed him the news, sexually assaulted the girl Apr. 17, 2016 inside a laundry room of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville.

