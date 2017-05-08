Vacaville man accused of assaulting girl appears in court
A Vacaville man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last year made an appearance in Solano Court Monday, where a trial date was set. On April 17, Rubio allegedly lured the girl to come to him near a laundromat in the 400 block of Markham Avenue.
