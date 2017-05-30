Vacaville firefighters wear camouflage to honor the military
A few years back, the Vacaville Firefighters Association sold about 200 camouflage shirts and donated half of the proceeds to the Fisher House at Travis Air Force Base. Fisher House, located near David Grant Medical Center, accommodates military families in need.
