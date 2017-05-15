Vacaville disturbance call leads to arrests, seizure of drugs and firearms
A report of a disturbance at a Vacaville apartment during the weekend led to three arrests and the seizure of firearms, drugs and cash. Just before 6 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Leisure Town Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Sun
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC