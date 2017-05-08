Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban barn'
The city will enter into an exclusive right-to-negotiate agreement with developers who propose The Branch, a $1.2 million project with 10 businesses providing food, beverages and locally produced goods on a Vacaville-owned site, the City Council decided Tuesday. An urban barn with frosted glass panels and providing a place to sow "living and loving locally" is planned for land at the corner of East Monte Vista Avenue and Dobbins Street next to Ulatis Creek.
