Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban barn'

The city will enter into an exclusive right-to-negotiate agreement with developers who propose The Branch, a $1.2 million project with 10 businesses providing food, beverages and locally produced goods on a Vacaville-owned site, the City Council decided Tuesday. An urban barn with frosted glass panels and providing a place to sow "living and loving locally" is planned for land at the corner of East Monte Vista Avenue and Dobbins Street next to Ulatis Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.