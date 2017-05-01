Vacaville Chamber of Commerce to host FBI cyber security agent
The cyber security of your business is the topic of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce's next Business Issues Education Forum. FBI Special Agent Harmon will inform business owners how to protect their operations from business email compromise and RansomWare at 9 a.m. May 12 at Travis Credit Union's Community Room, 1 Travis Way.
