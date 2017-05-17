There are on the The Reporter story from 11 hrs ago, titled Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s. In it, The Reporter reports that:

The Vacaville Planning Commission voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve a new McDonald's on the corner of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive. The new 3,900 square foot restaurant with a two-lane drive-through at 3101 Alamo Drive will be run by Mary Yin Liu and her husband Harris Liu, and will include the demolition of the existing 7,800 square foot commercial building at the Creekside Center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.