Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s

The Vacaville Planning Commission voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve a new McDonald's on the corner of Nut Tree Road and Alamo Drive. The new 3,900 square foot restaurant with a two-lane drive-through at 3101 Alamo Drive will be run by Mary Yin Liu and her husband Harris Liu, and will include the demolition of the existing 7,800 square foot commercial building at the Creekside Center.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,693

Manteca, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
No surprise here. City code requires 39 parking but for Yin 19 is fine.
