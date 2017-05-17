Trial date set for former CHP officer...

Trial date set for former CHP officer accused of downloading child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Eric C. Lund, 51, will finally stand trial nearly three years after his arrest in October 2014. Lund has since pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s 3 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... May 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) May 12 unoceeme 33
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC