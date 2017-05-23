Trial continues for suspect in Vacavi...

Trial continues for suspect in Vacaville CVS stabbing

19 hrs ago

A jury trial continued Monday for a Fairfield man accused of stabbing a woman at a Vacaville drug store almost two years ago. James E. Barnes, 43, faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

