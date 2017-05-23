Trial continues for suspect in Vacaville CVS stabbing
A jury trial continued Monday for a Fairfield man accused of stabbing a woman at a Vacaville drug store almost two years ago. James E. Barnes, 43, faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|3 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype
|May 19
|Guest
|1
|Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s
|May 17
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC