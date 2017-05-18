Trial begins for Vacaville CVS stabbi...

Trial begins for Vacaville CVS stabbing suspect

A jury trial kicked off Thursday for a Fairfield man accused of stabbing a woman several times in the back at a Vacaville drug store almost two years ago. The alleged attack on Aug. 24 at the Elmira Road CVS left Sherry Reynolds, 52 at the time, with life-threatening injuries that produce symptoms to this day.

