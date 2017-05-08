Travis trustees likely to OK contract...

Travis trustees likely to OK contract for new supe

Travis Unified trustees, when they meet today, likely will approve a contract with newly appointed Superintendent Pamela Conklin, award contracts for the Scandia Elementary modernization project; and approve 10 new courses for the 2017-18 school year at Golden West Middle School. A longtime educator, Conklin was tapped for the interim superintendent job in December, replacing Kate Wren Gavlak, and was named superintendent last month.

