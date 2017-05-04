Three co-defendants in brutal Vacaville beating accept plea deal

Three co-defendants facing charges in the brutal beating and robbery last year of a 23-year-old Vacaville man entered no-contest pleas Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. Jonathon J. Muse, 21, of Fairfield, Jeremy Potmesil, 19, of Vacaville, and Jameson Grey-Ledesma, 21, of Fairfield, initially faced charges of attempted murder, mayhem, and robbery following their arrests.

