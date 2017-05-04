Thompson pans Trump at Prayer Breakfast
Rep. Mike Thompson condemned President Trump's lack of compassion, Recology General Manager Tom Phillips delivered a testimony of his homeless days, and Dr. Richard Porter proudly offered facts and figures Global Center for Success is living up to its name at the nonprofit's Community Meet & Greet Prayer Breakfast on Saturday morning. About 125 supporters attended the fifth annual event at the Vallejo Filipino Community Center as the Mare Island-based Global Center's major funding source outside of grants.
