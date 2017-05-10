Teen suspect in Vacaville armed robbe...

Teen suspect in Vacaville armed robbery, assault enters plea

One of three teens accused of a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery and assault of a man outside a Vacaville store pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony robbery charge. Harrison was arrested shortly after the robbery when Vacaville police spotted him running through an area along Elmira Road near the scene of the robbery.

