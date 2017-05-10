Teen suspect in Vacaville armed robbery, assault enters plea
One of three teens accused of a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery and assault of a man outside a Vacaville store pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony robbery charge. Harrison was arrested shortly after the robbery when Vacaville police spotted him running through an area along Elmira Road near the scene of the robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|22 hr
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Fri
|unoceeme
|33
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Fri
|Anothervoice
|7
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC