Teen suspect in Vacaville armed robbery, assault enters plea
A Vacaville teen accused of an armed robbery, burglary and assault pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony robbery charge. Julian Navarro, 16, was ordered to remain locked up in juvenile hall at least until his next court appearance, which was set for May 25. Vacaville police say it was Navarro, shirtless and toting a gun in his pants, who attacked and robbed a man outside an Elmira Road store on the afternoon of May 10. Police also say Navarro attacked a woman with a baseball bat on the morning of May 8 when she returned home and discovered someone burglarizing her home.
