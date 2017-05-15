Teen suspect in Vacaville armed robbe...

Teen suspect in Vacaville armed robbery, assault enters plea

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A Vacaville teen accused of an armed robbery, burglary and assault pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony robbery charge. Julian Navarro, 16, was ordered to remain locked up in juvenile hall at least until his next court appearance, which was set for May 25. Vacaville police say it was Navarro, shirtless and toting a gun in his pants, who attacked and robbed a man outside an Elmira Road store on the afternoon of May 10. Police also say Navarro attacked a woman with a baseball bat on the morning of May 8 when she returned home and discovered someone burglarizing her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... Sun VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) May 12 unoceeme 33
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal... May 9 RRed ghost 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC