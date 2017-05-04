Suspect in Fairfield armed robbery and vehicle pursuit appears in court
A Sacramento man accused of robbing three Fairfield High School students at gunpoint before leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit that spanned three cities made a brief appearance Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. Shortly before 8 a.m. the morning of Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|May 1
|RRed Ghost
|2
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC