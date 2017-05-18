State Supreme Court to hear case of Vacaville teen tried as adult

Two months after the Court of Appeal overturned the convictions and 68-years-to-life prison sentence imposed in 2013 on a Vacaville teen, the California Supreme Court has agreed to take up the case. Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye and all six associate justices agreed Wednesday to review the lower court's decision, which ruled the prison sentence given to Alexander Cervantes when he was a juvenile amounted to cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

