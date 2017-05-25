Solanoa s fallen peace officers remembered
With his grandmother Jennifer Capoot at his side, James Diaz, 1, of Vacaville points to a memorial star that bears the name of his late grandfather, James L. Capoot, one of the 19 Solano County peace officers that have died in the line of duty. Capoot was a Vallejo police officer who was killed by a bank robbery suspect he was pursuing in November 2011.
