Solano County moves forward to establish its own groundwater agency

The Solano County Board of Supervisors continue to make efforts to fall in line with the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and meet the June 30 deadline of creating a Groundwater Sustainability Agency . Tuesday, the board decided not to move forward in establishing a GSA that overlapped the Solano Irrigation District GSA area and chose instead to focus its efforts on establishing the Solano Subbasin GSA that could include the city of Rio Vista and the unincorporated areas of the Solano Subbasin within the county.

