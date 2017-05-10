Solano County Library wins NASA grant
The library system was one of 75 across the United States selected for the NASA@ My Library program, which promotes learning opportunities in STEM fields at libraries. “We're just really excited and it's super competitive,” Jennifer La Riviere, a young adult library associate at the Suisun City Library, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|19 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|Tue
|RRed ghost
|2
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Mon
|SHILL ALERT
|6
|Man dies after being shot at Fairfield bar
|May 1
|RRed Ghost
|2
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Apr 28
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC