Solano County Democratic Central Committee to meet
The Solano County Democratic Central Committee meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Solano County Government Center, 675 Texas St., Fairfield. Members of the public are invited to attend the monthly meeting of elected members and alternates from areas representing all Solano County.
