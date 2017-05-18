Solano Community Foundation bestows N...

Solano Community Foundation bestows Nelson Scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Seven students received Harry and Eleanor D. Nelson Scholarships, five from Will C. Wood High, including Dylan Nute, Ian Kitamura, Mercedes Hall, Willow Rigney and Hailey Milsaps; one from Buckingham Charter High, Mikayla Canales; and one from Vacaville High, Cassidy Aberson. Each four-year award is worth $14,000, or $3,500 per year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commentary: Fidget toys aren't just hype 9 hr Guest 1
News Vacaville adds a new McDonalda s May 17 Birds Landing Bob 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... May 14 VACCINES MAIM KILL 8
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
News Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12) May 12 unoceeme 33
News Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 2
News Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ... May 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC