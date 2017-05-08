Soaring over Vacaville in a C-47

Larry Perkins and Travis Major with the Commemorative Air Force pilot a C-47 through the skies above Vacaville during a flight while they are at the Nut Tree Airport for two-days on their “Flying Legends of Victory Tour – West Coast Run.” Tours and flights are available. Perkins from Chandler, Ariz., is a retired commercial airlines pilot and has over 50 years in the cockpit of the C-47, which was designated as DC-3 after the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.