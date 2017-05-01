Shop the Jubilee Silent Auction online this year

This year, the Solano Wine & Food Jubilee Silent Auction goes online and is available for the shopping pleasure of all from May 3 to June 3. Breaking from decades-long traditions, Jubilee Silent Auction items will be available for bidding online and open to a much wider audience than just Jubilee ticketholders. In years' past, ticketholders would circle around tables at the event, loaded with elaborate gift baskets, tickets to highly sought-after sporting events and exotic vacations or spa experiences, sparkly jewels, movie and sports memorabilia, bottles of award-winning wines or wine tasting tours, and all sorts of one-of-a-kind items, during a two-plus hour shopping window.

