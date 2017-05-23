Shining bright at Fiesta Days kickoff

Shining bright at Fiesta Days kickoff

Senator Bill Dodd presents joint resolutions from the State Senate and Assembly to Buff and Dave Fleming, this year's Fiesta Days Grand Marshals. Jessica Rogness - The Reporter Some of Vacaville's brightest were shining in the spot light Monday at the kickoff to the Fiesta Days diamond anniversary celebration.

