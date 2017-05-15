Sentencing for Vacaville 'financial guru'-turned-felon sees delay

A Vacaville venture capitalist once considered by some to be a financial guru, but now a convicted felon who faces up to seven years in prison after being caught in a con game, had his sentencing delayed again Monday. Richard D. Lamphere, along with his latest attorney, Dennis P. Riordan, were ordered to return to court for sentencing June 19. Lamphere is out on $1 million bail awaiting sentencing.

