Sentencing for Vacaville 'financial guru'-turned-felon sees delay
A Vacaville venture capitalist once considered by some to be a financial guru, but now a convicted felon who faces up to seven years in prison after being caught in a con game, had his sentencing delayed again Monday. Richard D. Lamphere, along with his latest attorney, Dennis P. Riordan, were ordered to return to court for sentencing June 19. Lamphere is out on $1 million bail awaiting sentencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|May 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|8
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 12
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|May 12
|unoceeme
|33
|Vacaville Council backs The Branch, 'an urban b...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Fairfield man agrees with DA, won't be let out ...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Woman accused of leading CHP on drunken birthda...
|May 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Court documents shine spotlight on Ding's fatal...
|May 9
|RRed ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC